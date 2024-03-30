Tampa house catches fire, firefighter injured

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital after a fire on Saturday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Crews say they responded to the 10000 block of N. Pawnee Ave. at 3:40 p.m.

Firefighters saw moderate smoke coming from the roof of a two-story house, according to officials.

READ: 14-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Ruskin: HCSO

Authorities say there were no occupants found inside the house after two searches were conducted. According to firefighters, they got the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No civilians were injured. However, the firefighter who was taken to the hospital had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to TFR.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter