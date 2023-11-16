Man charged with first-degree arson after setting Lakeland food pantry on fire: PCFR

article

A man was arrested and charged with first-degree arson after authorities said he set a Lakeland food pantry on fire Wednesday night just days before Thanksgiving.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire at 2940 Combee Rd. S. in Lakeland late Wednesday at 9:47 p.m.

READ: 1 dead, 2 injured in Hillsborough County shooting that sent 2 schools into lock-in mode: Officials

Crews arrived to find heavy flames engulfing the building. They began working quickly to gain control of the fire and prevent it from spreading.

On the scene, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies alerted PCFR units that they witnessed a possible suspect igniting the fire on video surveillance.

Gordon Nelson, 60, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fire.