Lakeland high school teacher, soccer coach admits to sexually battering student twice: Deputies

A Star Athletes Academy teacher was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation revealed that he sexually battered a student twice, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say 26-year-old Richard Alcalde was charged with sexual battery on a student (F1), sexual offense on student by authority figure (F2), and unlawful use of 2-way communication device (F3).

According to PCSO, they started their investigation on Tuesday after the 17-year-old victim's mother discovered flirtatious text messages between her daughter and Alcalde the night before.

Deputies say the victim attends Star Athletes Academy located at 3151 Hardin Combee Road in Lakeland.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim’s mother told detectives that she went to get her daughter at the Dollar General store at 637 US 17/92 West in Haines City after talking to her on the phone. The mother told investigators that her daughter sounded intoxicated.

While checking the 17-year-old's phone, she found the text messages, according to authorities.

The victim told law enforcement that Alcalde gave her an alcoholic beverage at school, then drove her to a gas station and got her another alcoholic beverage. The victim told deputies that he drove her to the Dollar General store where he sexually battered her.

According to detectives, Alcalde admitted to sexually battering the girl twice at the Dollar General store but denied giving her alcohol.

Detectives confirmed that Alcalde was a teacher and boys’ soccer coach at Star Athletes Academy. According to PCSO, he was hired in August 2023.

School officials told investigators that Alcalde had been fired.

"Richard Alcalde should never step foot in a classroom ever again. Simply put—he preyed on this student and took advantage of her. He even tried to justify it by telling her that it was normal in his culture for a man his age to have a relationship with someone so young. Well, that doesn’t fly, and now he’s going to experience jail culture," said Sheriff Grady Judd.