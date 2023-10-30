Lakeland man without driver’s license arrested for DUI after running red light, slamming into trooper: FHP

article

A state trooper is recovering and a Lakeland man is facing charges following a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper in a marked vehicle was traveling westbound on US 98 en route to a minor crash around 12:08 a.m. The trooper was stopped in the left turn lane and when given a green left turn signal, proceeded to turn left. That’s when, according to FHP, a Hyundai Accent that had been traveling east on US 98 ran a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the trooper’s car.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, as did the Hyundai’s passenger, who’s been identified as a 25-year-old Lakeland man.

The driver of the Hyundai, Jesus Eduardo Cano Zamora, 20, of Lakeland, also suffered minor injuries and was later arrested by troopers for DUI, no driver’s license, possessing open containers of alcohol and running a red light.