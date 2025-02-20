Lakeland organization giving free prom attire with the promise of a drug-free night 13 years and counting

The Brief Project Prom, a Lakeland organization, provides free suits and dresses to high school students in need before their senior proms. In exchange, the organization makes the kids sign a pledge to stay drug and alcohol-free on their special night. The organization says its overall goal is more than fashion; it's to foster sound decision-making and help create lifelong memories.



Prom season is just around the corner, and for many high school students , that means finding the perfect dress or suit.

Dresses offered by Project Prom.

One local organization is making sure teens not only look their best but also stay safe – with one important condition.

The story is "What's Right With Tampa Bay."

The backstory:

For 13 years, Project Prom has helped thousands of students find the perfect prom look – without spending a dime.

"There is a big need," said Samantha Barwig, Coalition Coordinator of Youth Impact. "Prom shouldn't be expensive, but it is. So we are able to at least lessen the burden a little bit for those families."

Two high school students take Project Prom's pledge to stay drug and alcohol-free on their prom night.

In exchange, these teens are making a promise: a pledge to stay drug and alcohol-free on prom night.

"I think all you have to do is promise you're not going to like drinking and driving, and you get a free dress," Rachael Lanier, a student, said.

Dig deeper:

The idea started as a small community effort but has grown into a movement with young volunteers at the helm.

Two volunteers standing at the doors of the Project Prom location at Lakeland Square Mall.

"We're helping teens or people our age, our peers, learn the dangers about engaging in risky behaviors on their prom night or close to graduation so they can make sure they have a memorable night by making healthy decisions as well, so the memories can last a lifetime," Kevin Hernandez, a volunteer for Project Prom said.

Parents and students alike say Project Prom is about more than fashion; it's about fostering good decision-making and helping create lifelong memories.

"I love it," said Jessica Phillips, a parent. "I actually have an older daughter, and so we have done it for several years prior. We’ve had great experiences with it."

Located inside Lakeland Square Mall, Project Prom offers a wide selection of donated gowns, suits, shoes, and accessories – free of charge.

A high school student looking at dresses offered by Project Prom.

"I'm here on Project Prom to make an impact in my community," said Verslyn Garnett, a volunteer for Project Prom. "I feel like we should all give back. And I was taught by my parents at a young age to always give back, even if you have nothing."

Big picture view:

The impact goes beyond prom night.

Organizers say the pledge helps teens think about making safe decisions long after the dance is over.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suit selections offered by Project Prom.

"We hope that just if something arises, they have us in the back of their minds that maybe they won't engage in those risky behaviors because they did get something for free," Barwig said.

While the perfect dress or suit makes prom night memorable, Project Prom makes sure it's a night to remember for the right reasons.

What's next:

Project Prime’s incredible initiative ahead of 2025’s prom season expects even more students to take advantage of their program.

Volunteers sitting at a table inside Project Prom's location at the Lakeland Square Mall.

If you or someone you know could use a dress or wants to donate a suit or dress, click here .

