Lakeland police find man's body while searching for missing person

Officers in Lakeland discovered the body of a 42-year-old man inside a vehicle after he was reported missing on Saturday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Crawford Street.

The woman who reported the victim missing told officers that she last saw him around 7 a.m. when she left to travel out of town for the day.

She told police the victim had not responded to texts or calls throughout the day. When she arrived home, she told officers that the victim was nowhere to be found and there was blood underneath a vehicle the victim had been work on in the driveway.

While searching the property, officers discovered the body of the victim inside another vehicle on the property.

Police say the victim was transported to the medical examiner's office, where an exam will be conducted on Monday to confirm his cause of death.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8958 or troy.smith@Lakelandgov.net.

