Lakeland ranks #20 on U-Haul's Top 25 U.S. Growth Cities in 2023

article

According to U-Haul, Lakeland has the perfect balance of small-town living and resort-style amenities.

The Swan City is also accessible, close to the central I-4 Corridor and in-between Tampa and Orlando.

"The most expensive property is on the coast and so what we're starting to see is the infill taking place statewide, which is why so many infrastructure projects are required," said Mayor Bill Mutz.

Mutz says the city's growth rate last year averaged an increase of 88 people a day.

READ: Final phase of 3 Parks Trail in Lakeland to begin construction in February

Another reason why people move to Lakeland is you don't have to drive far to be immersed in nature, especially at the 1,200 acre Circle B Bar Reserve with more than seven miles of hiking trails and beautiful views of Lake Hancock.

"I've talked with people myself that have come from Germany and sometimes these people come to see a specific bird which is endemic to Florida," said Eric Eversole, the Natural Resource Educator with Polk County Parks and Natural Resources. "Just the other day we were talking to somebody from California who came to Circle B just for the wildlife we have here."

Attracting people is one thing, but what's making people stay?

READ: Commissioners consider 1,400-acre solar farm in Lakeland

"Jobs keep people here in Lakeland. The community keeps people here. This is a people-centric, human city," said Mutz. "We have philanthropic companies like Publix who have set the tone for that."

As the city anticipates more growth within the next few years, it's focusing on vocational and educational growth and building more apartments and homes.

U-Haul calculates growth in cities by analyzing one-way customer moves during the past year.

Seven Florida markets were among the top 25 U.S. growth cities, marking the seventh year in a row the Sunshine State has had the most cities on the list.

The Palm Bay-Melbourne market is the No. 1 growth city. Ocala, Charleston-North Charleston (S.C.), Sarasota-Bradenton and Austin (Texas) round out the top five.