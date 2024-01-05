Final phase of 3 Parks Trail in Lakeland to begin construction in February

Construction is expected to begin next month on the final phase of a popular walking and biking trail in south Lakeland.

The Three Parks Trail project will begin construction in February and involves widening the sidewalk by 10 feet from Robin Road to the entrance of Peterson Park.

"There will be some additional driveway improvements, striping and pavement markings and signage," said Chuck Barmby, the planning and transportation manager for the City of Lakeland. "As you get into the park there will be shared pavement markings to guide bicyclists over to the rest of Three Parks Trail to Peterson Park."

The project is the culmination of an 11-year master plan effort to create a city-wide pathway that ties recreation facilities and neighborhoods together.

"We're trying to hit all parts of the city and connect it with the regional trail system with Fort Fraser to the south and Tenoroc trail to the north, so it's an exciting time to be involved with bicycling and pedestrian issues within the city of Lakeland," Barmby said.

The project is being funded by the Florida Department of Transportation and the City of Lakeland.

The project is expected to be fully completed by this summer, and once it's done, the next step will be to connect Three Parks Trail to Fort Fraser Trail, which extends all the way to Bartow.