Lakeland Regional to open freestanding ER on southside to accommodate growing population

Lakeland Regional Health is ranked No. 2 in the country for the busiest emergency room department, and now they're opening their first freestanding department in south Lakeland to accommodate more patients.

Big picture view:

Kayla McLaughlin, a registered nurse, was born and raised in south Lakeland, so she knows just how much it has blossomed over the years.

"The population has grown, so just moving Lakeland Regional down here to the southside of Lakeland to provide and to give patients the opportunity to get the great care that Lakeland Regional offers is very exciting," said McLaughlin.

On Monday, March 10, the hospital will open its first full-service freestanding emergency department at 6150 South Florida Avenue. There will be pediatric care and diagnostic services, including CT scan, ultrasound and X-Ray.

"We have a laboratory site technician that is on site 24/7 and a full-service laboratory that can run all the labs we can at the main campus here, so these tests don't have to be sent out," said James Wright, the vice president of emergency services.

Dig deeper:

There will also be 24/7 ambulances on site that can transport the patients to the main campus if need be.

"Right now, the things you would go to the main campus for – abdominal pain, chest pain, breathing issues, fevers, neurologic symptoms, falls, broken bones, pediatric complaints – any of those can be taken care of right here by the same group of physicians and by the same nursing staff," said Dr. Fred Blind, the emergency department's medical director.

The hospital's emergency department is the only trauma center in the area and the only dedicated pediatric emergency department. It has the second-busiest ER in the country, so they see a little more than 200,000 patients a year.

The new facility has 20 beds, although it can be expanded into more, and the anticipated volume of patients is 30,000 a year.

As the community continues to grow, the hospital will see where there's a need for additional freestanding facilities.

"Helping people on their worst days and sickest days is definitely a good feeling and to be able to provide this on this side of town is encouraging and exciting," said McLaughlin.

What's next:

There will be an open house this Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. if the community wishes to tour the facility. The department officially opens on Monday, March 10, at 7 a.m.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with a registered nurse, the vice president of emergency services and the emergency department's medical director.

