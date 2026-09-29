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Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting outside Salem's Fresh Eats in St. Petersburg: Police

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St. Petersburg
Published September 29, 2026 6:22 AM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 6:22 AM EDT
article

St. Pete police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in a car.

The Brief

    • Police in St. Petersburg are investigating an overnight shooting outside of Salem's Fresh Eats. 
    • A woman was shot multiple times while sitting in a car and rushed to the hospital, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
    • Authorities have not released a description of the shooter who fled the scene.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are investigating an overnight shooting after a woman in a car was shot several times outside a St. Petersburg restaurant. 

St. Petersburg restaurant shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting overnight at Salem's Fresh Eats, located at 1701 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg. 

Police said a woman sitting inside a vehicle was shot multiple times and rushed to a local hospital. The shooter took off.

Ongoing police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the woman's current condition. 

Police have not provided a description of the shooter, and no arrests have been announced. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety