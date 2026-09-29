Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting outside Salem's Fresh Eats in St. Petersburg: Police
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are investigating an overnight shooting after a woman in a car was shot several times outside a St. Petersburg restaurant.
St. Petersburg restaurant shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting overnight at Salem's Fresh Eats, located at 1701 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg.
Police said a woman sitting inside a vehicle was shot multiple times and rushed to a local hospital. The shooter took off.
Ongoing police investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on the woman's current condition.
Police have not provided a description of the shooter, and no arrests have been announced.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department.