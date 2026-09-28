Woman claims vet’s affairs coordinator with public defender’s office stole $65K while she was in jail

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The Brief A veterans affairs coordinator for the Public Defender's Office within the 12th Judicial Circuit, Jessica McVay, was arrested in Sarasota County for allegedly stealing nearly $65,000 from a woman while she was jailed. Authorities said McVay used the victim’s bank accounts for personal credit card payments, unauthorized transfers and large ATM withdrawals. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information or who worked with McVay to contact police.



Detectives with the Sarastoa Police Department arrested a veterans affairs coordinator for the Public Defender's Office within the 12th Judicial Circuit on Sept. 23 after they say an investigation revealed she allegedly stole nearly $65,000 from a victim held in the Manatee County jail.

Sarasota police investigation

What we know:

The victim reported fraudulent bank transactions to the Sarasota Police Department on Aug. 18, detailing unauthorized charges, withdrawals and payments made between November 2025 and July.

Detectives determined that Jessica McVay, 48, of Palmetto, knew the victim through her job as a veterans affairs coordinator for the Public Defender's Office in the 12th Judicial Circuit.

According to SPD, when the victim was arrested in August 2025, she asked McVay to manage her personal affairs, but police said McVay was the only person with access to her credit cards and used the accounts for personal purchases without permission. Subpoenas showed McVay used the victim’s money to pay off her own credit card bills, open new credit cards and execute large ATM withdrawals and bank transfers.

Police said in July, McVay brought a notary to the Manatee County jail to have the victim sign a power of attorney document to hire a lawyer.

The victim said she never received a copy of the document, the requested attorney was never retained, and McVay repaid herself for the retainer fee, according to police. Upon the victim's release on Aug. 13, the victim said that McVay claimed she paid $100,000 to witnesses so they would not appear in court, but bank statements received on Aug. 15 exposed the unauthorized account activity, according to SPD.

False legal promises

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if McVay targeted other individuals in her role, but detectives suspect there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Multiple felony counts

What's next:

McVay was booked in Manatee County on Sept. 23 on multiple felony charges, including grand theft of $20,000 or more, criminal use of personal identification, unauthorized use of a credit card, scheme to defraud to obtain property and communications fraud.

Sarasota Police Detective Ridge Collins is asking anyone who believes they were victimized by McVay or has relevant information to call 941-263-6076.