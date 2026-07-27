Lakewood Ranch residents push back against 200-townhome workforce housing development

The Brief Hundreds of residents packed a Lakewood Ranch workshop on Monday over a proposed 200-unit workforce housing townhome development. Florida-based developer Hillpointe says the project would provide workforce housing under Florida's Live Local Act, passed by state lawmakers in 2023. Neighbors worry the proposal could change the community and spur similar development nearby.



A proposed workforce housing development in Manatee County drew hundreds of concerned residents to a packed public workshop Monday night in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch housing proposal

What we know:

Florida-based developer Hillpointe wants to build a 200-unit townhome complex along Lorraine Road in Manatee County.

Representatives met with local residents at a public workshop to present plans and take questions.

Nicole MacInnes, an attorney for the developer, says the project is intended to provide housing for Florida's workforce.

Florida Live Local Act

What they're saying:

"We are hoping to provide housing for essential workers, police officers, nurses and teachers," she said.

MacInnes says the proposal qualifies under Florida's Live Local Act.

"The Live Local Act was a state-created initiative in 2023 under Governor Ron DeSantis," she said. "It incentivizes affordable and workforce housing due to growing concerns with affordability in Florida."

Manatee County resident opposition

The other side:

Monday’s meeting drew many members of the Azario Responsible Land Development Coalition. The Bradenton-based nonprofit was formed by residents to oppose high-density development near the Esplanade at Azario community in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch resident Jim Toolen says the proposal would negatively affect his neighborhood.

"It destroys our quality of life, and it's unacceptable," he said. "You've got a room full of very angry people here."

Many residents wore red T-shirts as they filled the meeting room to voice their concerns.

Lakewood Ranch resident Greg Dunbar says it was important for neighbors to show up.

"We need to show that we really care, we're paying attention and this is important to us," he said.

Neighborhood growth concerns

The backstory:

Neighbors say this is not the first time they've pushed back against growth along Lorraine Road.

Howard Sosnik says the state law has reduced local control over development.

"We didn't have any clue that we could wake up one day and find a high-density multifamily property forced from Tallahassee," he said.

Sosnik also worries that the proposal could lead to additional high-density projects nearby.

"It opens a proverbial floodgate," he concluded. "What stops the next project 50 yards or 500 yards down the road?"

Next review steps

What's next:

Monday's workshop was required before the developer can move their project forward.

If approved by Manatee County after review, Hillpointe says construction could begin in a matter of months.