Man charged with DUI after driving into active crime scene: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and charged him with DUI after driving onto a traffic crime scene. Deputies were working the scene of a traffic fatality at Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and North 43rd Street. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man after he drove into an active fatal traffic crash that was under investigation.

Man drives into active crime scene

What we know:

HCSO said around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies were working the scene of a traffic fatality at Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and North 43rd Street.

Deputies saw a blue Kia Sportage drive right onto the sidewalk where the investigation was taking place. The driver ignored marked patrol cars with lights that were blocking the road.

When the driver, Leela Padileti, 29, was boxed in, he was put under a field sobriety test.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Body camera footage shows Padileti telling deputies he had a few drinks at a club in St. Pete before arriving at the scene. Deputies arrested Padileti after failing the field sobriety exercise.

When Padileti realized he was being detained, he asked deputies if he could try the test again.

HCSO said Padileti is now facing a DUI charge.