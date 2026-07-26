Man charged with DUI after driving into active crime scene: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man after he drove into an active fatal traffic crash that was under investigation.
Man drives into active crime scene
What we know:
HCSO said around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies were working the scene of a traffic fatality at Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and North 43rd Street.
Deputies saw a blue Kia Sportage drive right onto the sidewalk where the investigation was taking place. The driver ignored marked patrol cars with lights that were blocking the road.
When the driver, Leela Padileti, 29, was boxed in, he was put under a field sobriety test.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Body camera footage shows Padileti telling deputies he had a few drinks at a club in St. Pete before arriving at the scene. Deputies arrested Padileti after failing the field sobriety exercise.
When Padileti realized he was being detained, he asked deputies if he could try the test again.
HCSO said Padileti is now facing a DUI charge.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.