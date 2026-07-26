15-year-old driver hospitalized, passenger dead after chase ends in PIT maneuver: FHP

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The Brief One 15-year-old is hospitalized, and another is dead after an early morning crash. FHP said the 15-year-old driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop. A state trooper attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the driver.



Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in New Port Richey.

New Port Richey crash

What we know:

According to FHP, a trooper along State Road 54 saw a Chevy Traverse traveling at 74 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and reached speeds of 115 mph while fleeing from the trooper.

FHP said east of Old County Road 54, the trooper executed a PIT maneuver. The Chevy rotated to the south shoulder of the highway, colliding with a utility pole and tree.

FHP said there were two occupants of the Chevy. The driver, a 15-year-old boy and the passenger, another 15-year-old boy.

FHP said the two boys, from New Port Richey, did not have their seatbelts on and were in possession of alcoholic drinks.

Both suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital. The passenger later died from his injuries.

FHP said charges are expected for the 15-year-old driver.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the two teens got ahold of a car and alcoholic beverages.

The status of the driver is also unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.