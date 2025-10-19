Land O'Lakes mother arrested in connection with son's death

The Brief A Land O'Lakes mother is a facing second-degree murder charge in connection with her son's death, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Deputies did not say how the juvenile died, but they say the manner of death is part of the ongoing investigation.



The mother of a juvenile killed in Pasco County has been arrested in connection with her son's death.

Justine Mroz, 40, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

What we know:

Deputies say Mroz called dispatch around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday to report her son's death in the area of Drexel Rd.

What we don't know:

PCSO did not say the age of the boy or how he died, but they say the manner of death is part of the ongoing investigation.

Local perspective:

A neighbor, Savier Rodriguez, told FOX 13 that his neighborhood is quiet and safe.

"It's just not what we were expecting at all in this neighborhood. Everybody looks out for everybody. All the neighbors look out for each other," Rodriguez said. "Nobody expected this. It's been super quiet for the last ten years. The last year or two, as they're building around it, it's not been as quiet, but still private roads. So quiet streets, quiet neighbors."

No other information has been released by the sheriff's office.

