Large art exhibit brings hundreds of pieces together from wide range of artists

One of their largest exhibitions of the year, #SMF (student, member + faculty), is a celebration of creativity at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.

"To kind of inspire people to see that they can be part of this too, as a student or a member even, or maybe teaching one day as well, but also to connect people with the artwork themselves," Dunedin Fine Art Center curator Danny Olda said.

The exhibit features more than 260 pieces and was open to the center’s 800 students, 1,500 members and 70 faculty members.

"When they come to a gallery like this, I think people look at work, and there's certain pieces that just hit individuals," Dunedin Fine Art Center member Pa Kushner said. "All of a sudden, they're having a story in their own head about themselves and that piece or what they see."

Kushner has been a member for around 25 years. She’s been overwhelmed by the positive response to her piece, which features a swan lady and a real bird’s nest.

"What I hope is that they feel something, whatever it is in the observer," Kushner said. "If I get that attention from somebody, the biggest reward is that they have their own narrative from it."

While visiting the exhibition, Kushner chatted with faculty member Barbara Rivolta, a metal clay instructor that created a pendant. Metal clay is a newer material. She likens it to "adult Play-Doh." The pendant features dichroic glass, which gives it an iridescent look.

"When you look at it from different angles, it throws the light in a different way," Rivolta said. "I'm part of the faculty, and I wanted to show my work and advertise the classes and just show what I do and communicate in that way."

The center’s printmaking classroom is always full of activity. Student artist Rebekah Lazaridis is learning intaglio etching, one of the oldest forms of printmaking from the 1500s. She printed a bat named Phil.

"I just love little nocturnal, spooky animals, and I kind of wanted to make a little one that looks like he wanted to give you a hug and say hello," Lazaridis said. "I am a very proud student here at Dunedin Fine Art Center. This is my favorite place to be, and I wanted to submit this artwork as a student."

All three artists say one of the best aspects of seeing all the work at the #SMF exhibit is that they can all learn from each other’s pieces. The exhibition will be on display until April 27.

