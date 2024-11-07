Large fire leaves Tampa home badly damaged
TAMPA, Fla. - Firefighters battled flames shooting from a Tampa home on Wednesday night, leaving the house badly damaged.
Crews responded to multiple 911 calls around 8 p.m. at the corner of Mitchell Avenue and Floribraska Avenue, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
TFR said everyone inside the two-story home got out safely, and the fire was contained within 15 minutes.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Firefighters battled flames shooting from a Tampa home on Wednesday night, leaving the house badly damaged. (Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue)
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter