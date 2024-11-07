Large fire leaves Tampa home badly damaged

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Firefighters battled flames shooting from a Tampa home on Wednesday night, leaving the house badly damaged.

Crews responded to multiple 911 calls around 8 p.m. at the corner of Mitchell Avenue and Floribraska Avenue, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

TFR said everyone inside the two-story home got out safely, and the fire was contained within 15 minutes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters battled flames shooting from a Tampa home on Wednesday night, leaving the house badly damaged. (Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

