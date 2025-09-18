Hole opens in Pasco County road, crews diverting traffic

The Brief The Pasco Sheriff's Office says the eastbound side of Clock Tower Parkway in Bayonet Point is closed after a depression opened in the road. It's not yet known how long the road could remain closed.



Part of a Pasco County road is closed after a depression opened early Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

PSO says the hole opened on the eastbound side of Clock Tower Parkway near the intersection with Majestic Blvd. in Bayonet Point around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The eastbound lane of Clock Tower Parkway is closed at Majestic Blvd. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

What we don't know:

It's not yet known how long the road could remain closed. PSO says updates will be released as they become available.