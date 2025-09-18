Hole opens in Pasco County road, crews diverting traffic
BAYONET POINT, Fla. - Part of a Pasco County road is closed after a depression opened early Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
PSO says the hole opened on the eastbound side of Clock Tower Parkway near the intersection with Majestic Blvd. in Bayonet Point around 6 a.m. Thursday.
The eastbound lane of Clock Tower Parkway is closed at Majestic Blvd. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
What we don't know:
It's not yet known how long the road could remain closed. PSO says updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.