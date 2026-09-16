Largo 10-car crash sends 4 to hospital including 1 with life-threatening injuries: LPD

The Brief Ten vehicles crashed along 66th Street N in Largo Wednesday morning, leaving four people hospitalized and four lanes closed. Investigators said three of the victims suffered serious injuries, including one person with life-threatening conditions, while six others declined medical treatment. Police do not suspect driver impairment and are asking motorists to avoid the crash area near 126th Ave N during the ongoing probe.



Largo police are investigating a 10-vehicle crash that injured four people and shut down northbound traffic on 66th Street N Wednesday morning.

Largo police traffic crash

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the 13000 block of 66th Street N just before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday following a multi-vehicle collision involving 10 cars, according to the Largo Police Department.

Paramedics took four people to area hospitals, where three remain in serious condition and one has life-threatening injuries. Six other individuals involved in the wreck refused medical care at the scene, according to investigators.

Northbound lanes of 66th Street N are expected to remain closed for a portion of the day on Wednesday as investigators work to clear the wreckage.

Officers are actively rerouting traffic at 126th Ave N and urging drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid major delays. Early findings by Largo police traffic investigators indicate no signs of driver impairment at the crash site.

Multi-vehicle collision investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or current conditions of the hospitalized victims.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the initial collision or whether any drivers will face charges. Officials have not stated when the northbound lanes of 66th Street N will fully reopen to traffic.