Polk bicyclist killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested: PCSO

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The Brief A 56-year-old bicyclist died Sunday night following a hit-and-run crash in the Crystal Lake area near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Polk County deputies arrested Mario Matias, 60, after a witness helped investigators track down his pickup truck. Investigators found cocaine and fentanyl in the driver's pocket, and federal authorities placed an ICE detainer on him following his arrest, PCSO said.



A 56-year-old bicyclist was killed Sunday night after being hit by a pickup truck near Lakeland, and the driver was later arrested after Polk County deputies say he left the scene.

Polk deadly hit-and-run

The crash happened in the Crystal Lake area shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday at Sunshine Avenue and Reynolds Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to evidence and witness statements, a Ford truck driven by Mario Matias, 60, was traveling north on Reynolds Road when it hit the rear left wheel of a bicycle traveling north on the asphalt near the roadway.

The bicycle was equipped with lights, PCSO said.

The bicyclist was ejected and landed in the shoulder of Reynolds Road. First responders performed lifesaving measures before taking him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck left the scene before first responders arrived, according to investigators.

Witness helps deputies track driver

Dig deeper:

A witness told deputies that Matias pulled over about a mile from the crash. Matias got out of the truck and looked at the significant damage before getting back inside and continuing to drive away, according to PCSO.

The witness's statement helped deputies track down the truck.

Matias admitted to deputies that he knew he had hit something and left the area, according to the sheriff's office. Matias told deputies that if he had not been stopped, he would have continued driving home to Orlando and would not have reported the crash.

PCSO said there were no signs of impairment.

However, deputies found a small baggie containing cocaine and fentanyl in Matias' pocket after his arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

Hit-and-run arrest

Matias was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash, possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl, according to PCSO.

The sheriff's office said Matias is a legal immigrant, but an ICE detainer was also placed on him due to the severity of the charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

"Leaving the scene after a crash that takes a life is a terrible decision," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We’re proud of the witness who saw what happened and immediately told our deputies. Remember, if you see something, say something."