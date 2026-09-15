School bus loading children struck by tractor-trailer on US-301 in Pasco County: FHP

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The Brief A 13-year-old passenger and a 22-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Pasco County school bus on US-301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, a tractor-trailer rear-ended a Hyundai Tucson and the stopped school bus near Desrosier Road on Tuesday morning. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer swerved to avoid a collision after failing to see the bus loading children.



A tractor-trailer collided with a Hyundai Tucson and a Pasco County school bus on US-301 on Tuesday morning, sending two bus passengers to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews said they went to US-301 near Desrosier Road after a heavy commercial vehicle slammed into a stopped school bus. Troopers said the crash unfolded while the bus was actively loading children in the outside southbound lane with its red lights flashing and stop arms extended.

Pasco County school bus crash

What we know:

According to authorities, the school bus had stopped southbound on US-301 at the Desrosier Road intersection to pick up students. A 2026 Hyundai Tucson was stopped directly behind the bus in the inside lane.

Investigators said a 42-year-old St. Petersburg man driving a southbound tractor-trailer failed to see the stopped school bus. According to troopers, the driver swerved left in an attempt to avoid the vehicle, striking the right rear of the Hyundai and the left rear of the school bus.

Courtesy: FHP

According to FHP, the crash injured several people:

A 13-year-old male bus passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old female bus passenger from Dade City suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A 26-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai, from Zephyrhills, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 29-year-old Zephyrhills man driving the Hyundai suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the 43-year-old Wesley Chapel man driving the school bus was injured.

US-301 traffic investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if the tractor-trailer driver will face legal charges following the wreck. Authorities have also not released the names of anyone involved in the collision.