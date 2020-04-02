Largo company retools to make masks, but needs help

article

In addition to their regular work, Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical and Plumbing in Largo is also making masks for use during the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started when the company struggled to find masks for their own employees. Then Brian Hall met a nurse at a Walmart who was also desperate for masks, so he went to his boss to ask if they could ramp up production.

“I want to make 1,000 masks, and he said, ‘Let’s make 25,000,’” Hall recalled. “We have eight machines, we can produce about 1,000 a day. We could run three shifts but we need a lot of people."

So that's where the community steps in. Performance Air Conditioning is in need of financial donations to buy more materials. They're also looking for more people who can sew.

Brian Hall demonstrates one of the masks the company is now making.

They will train anyone willing to learn, or, if you have your own sewing kit, you can get a quick tutorial from them and then make the masks from your own home.

Anyone interested can go www.performanceac.com or call them directly at (727) 350-1333.

