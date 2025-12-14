Largo man, 87, with dementia missing since Friday: police

The Brief An 87-year-old Largo man with dementia is missing and police say he was last seen leaving his house at 1845 Oak Trail West on Friday morning. Petro Kuqo was last seen heading toward US-19 in a grey pajama-type shirt, dark grey sweatpants and black shoes. Largo police say Kuqo does not speak English, and he did not take his cellphone, money, or ID with him.



An 87-year-old Largo man with dementia is missing and police say he was last seen leaving his house at 1845 Oak Trail West on Friday morning.

Petro Kuqo was last seen heading toward US-19 in a grey pajama-type shirt, dark grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Largo Police Department.

He is 5'3" and is about 165 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Largo police say Kuqo does not speak English, and he did not take his cellphone, money, or ID with him.

People are being asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 if they have any information on where he might be.

