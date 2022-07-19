Largo preschool teacher arrested for child abuse after injuring 2-year-old

article

A preschool teacher is charged with felony child abuse after she was allegedly caught on camera, "forcefully" grabbing a 2-year-old several times and, in another incident, causing the child to fall to the ground, according to Pinellas County deputies.

Deputies said 62-year-old Rebecca Bird worked at Aldersgate Christian Learning Center in Largo from July 12, until she was fired Monday when the school reviewed surveillance video.

Pinellas County deputies said the mother of the victim was informed by the school that her child had been abused.

Deputies do not believe there are any additional victims. Bird was booked into Pinellas County Jail on Monday.

READ: Off-duty Pinellas deputy saves kids caught in rip current