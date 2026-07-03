Largo theatre brings '1776' musical to stage before America's 250th birthday

The Brief A local community theatre group in Largo will be performing the award-winning musical "1776" right before the 250th anniversary of American independence. The historic production humanizes the founding fathers by showcasing their passions, fears and the massive risks they took to form a new nation. Performances will be at the Central Park Performing Arts Center from July 2 to 5.



Eight O'Clock Theatre's historical musical "1776" offers audiences a timely look at the human struggles behind American independence.

Largo theater production

What we know:

The Eight O'Clock Theatre group will be on stage for "1776," a powerful musical created in the early 1960s. The story follows the founding fathers as they argue, face their fears and ultimately take a dangerous risk to declare independence.

Performers note that the show humanizes historical figures like John Adams, portraying them as real people with deep passions and flaws.

Founding fathers' history

The backstory:

The musical pre-dates the modern Broadway hit "Hamilton" by 45 years. While "Hamilton" has dominated recent conversations about early American history on stage, "1776" has been capturing the tension and division of the Continental Congress for decades. The story emphasizes how a divided group of individuals managed to compromise to birth a brand-new nation.

Cast shares perspective

What they're saying:

"With this being our 250th anniversary of American independence, this would be a great reminder of what a risk we took as a nation to become an independent nation," performer Lisa Prieto said.

Director James Grenelle explained the timeless appeal of the production.

"We are rehearsing for 1776, which is an incredible, powerful musical from actually the early 60s," Grenelle said. "They're cracking open the egg of independence because we're birthing something brand-spanking new."

Performer Jonathan Pouliot noted that the characters are far from perfect.

"John Adams is kind of our hero, but also kind of an obnoxious person," Pouliot said. "He is the one who is really advocating for the Congress to move forward. He is extremely passionate about that. Like it's his one focus, it's the only thing that he cares about, and everybody else just wants him to go away."

Pouliot believes the message of the play still rings true today.

"What I hope that people will get from this is that we've come a long way, but we also have a long way to go with learning to work together and come to compromise," Pouliot said. "It kind of shows that there's always been the division, but the unity is really where the power is."

Schedule and ticket availability

What's next:

All performances are currently sold out.

Performances will be at the Central Park Performing Arts Center from July 2 to 5.

For more information about the musical, click here.