Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims

There are at least two "beings" using some sort of "cloaking device" that landed in a Las Vegas backyard, a veteran crime scene reconstruction analyst said.

Scott Roder, who has testified as an expert in some of the most highly publicized criminal cases in the world, broke down a video of a reported alien sighting in Las Vegas frame by frame.

In one second of real time, there are 30 frames that show a "head… with smoke around it," which Roder called "some sort of cloaking device," moving into the top right corner of the video and peering over the fence.

"I applied the same principles that I would apply to any kind of homicide investigation," said Roder, who testified in cases like Oscar Pistorious' murder trial. "At this particular time, with what we've seen here, is proof of a couple of things. That these entities… are real . They're there. This is not fake. This is not a fraud."

A head moves into the right corner of the video the night a streaking light lit up the skies of Las Vegas. (Jim Quirk/Extraterrestrial Reality Podcast)

Roder worked with Jim Quirk – a reporter who runs the Extraterrestrial Reality podcast and who shared videos and images with Fox New Digital – to recreate the scene in the Las Vegas backyard on April 30, 2023.

Before the reported alien sighting, there was an unexplainable streak of light that raced across the sky. It was captured on Las Vegas police bodycams.

And at least 21 people across eastern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the glowing green light, according to the American Meteor Society.

Shortly thereafter, Angel Kenmore called 911 and told the dispatcher that he saw a "tall, skinny alien creature with greenish color," about 8 to 10 feet tall, hiding behind their forklift in the backyard.

In a video Kenmore shared on YouTube, Kenmore and three other family members walk in a line and react to something and run. What they likely didn't even realize, is a potential second being peering over a tall fence, Roder said.

This is the moment witnesses, who say they saw aliens in their Las Vegas backyard, stopped short and ran. (Ángel las vegas/YouTube)

Kenmore plays a short clip in his YouTube video of when he and his family saw the "creature." He said, "You can't see it too good, but it's there," he said.

The camera catches only a glimpse of the backyard, but it's difficult to spot anything with the naked eye.

In this scene, there appears to be a being, or "creature," as witness Angel Kenmore and his family described it. (Jim Quirk/Extraterrestrial Reality Podcast)

Not only does Roder point out what he believes is the "creature" Kenmore describes, but there's a second "visual anomaly" that moves into the right-hand corner of the video, above the fence.

"You can't manifest something to move inside the screen," he said during Quirk's podcast, which first showed Roder's work and theory. "I think that's why I like this video is because you can clearly show something in the background that at least Angel and the uncle or his dad are reacting to.

"And it makes sense to me that that's what they're reacting to. And whatever it is, it's moving."

This event, which started with the streaking light in the sky and included responding officers' bodycams showing the Kenmore family's reaction and description of what they saw, has been a source of debate for over a year.

Debunkers have said it's a shadow or a smudge, and wrote the potential alien sighting off as either a hoax or overreaction to a shadow.

That's not what Roder or Quirk believe after spending hours breaking down the video frame by frame.

"You have to look at the totality of the evidence," said Roder, referring to the light in the sky that didn't make a sound, the police response and bodycam, and how the "visual anomalies" move.

A glowing, green light was captured on a Las Vegas police officer's bodycam at 11:50 p.m. April 30. At least 21 people reported the same thing to American Meteor Society. (Las Vegas Police Department)

Roder said there are people who don't agree with his analysis, so he opened it up to "peer review."

"Bring it on," he said. "I want to open this up. Everything that we've done. I'm opening it up for peer review… I'm willing to hear what professionals in my field have to say about this and open it up. And if I'm wrong, you know, I'll admit it."

But he's certain he's right.

"These two items, these two beings, are in the real world environment with the Kenmore family. That's a fact," Roder said. "Now the question is. Who are they? Where are they from and what do they want? That's where the conversation goes."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Roder and Quirk said, "This is only the beginning of their investigation."

They believe they found more evidence that was previously missed.