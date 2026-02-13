Accused killer sent suicidal texts during Sarasota shooting, arsenal of weapons recovered at scene: SCSO

The Brief Four people were shot and killed inside a Sarasota home, and investigators say the suspect, Russell Kot, later killed himself at the scene after sending a suicidal text to family members. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, multiple weapons and more than 20 shell casings were recovered at the home in the Amberlea neighborhood. Investigators say each victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Kot is also suspected in a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale earlier that same day, involving his former romantic partner, Larisa Blyudaya, and her 18-year-old son. A motive for the killings has not yet been determined, SCSO said.



The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new information in the tragic shooting that left four people dead inside a home in a Sarasota neighborhood on Tuesday.

What we know:

Detectives say the accused killer, Russell Kot, 51, relocated from Illinois to Fort Lauderdale in the fall of 2025. He had been living with Larisa Blyudaya, the daughter of Florita Stolyar, until the pair separated at the end of 2025.

According to investigators, a review of Kot’s cellphone records did not reveal any clear triggering event before the shootings involving Blyudaya or her family members. Records do show that Kot had either previously stayed at the home on Fallcrest Circle in the Amberlea neighborhood, or cared for the family’s animals in the months leading up to the shooting.

Detectives also confirmed Kot met Olga Greinert, the family’s housekeeper, at least once at the home.

Dig deeper:

Investigators searched Kot’s vehicle and discovered two handguns, ammunition, five knives, rope, tape and an axe. Those items were in addition to the two handguns he was carrying when he entered the Sarasota home, according to SCSO.

The sheriff’s office says investigators recovered more than 20 shell casings inside the home. Each of the four victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives say that after fatally shooting Greinert and Stolyar’s son, Yaroslav Blyudoy, 39, Kot sent a suicidal text message to his own family members. He then remained inside the home until Florita Stolyar, 66, and her husband, Anatoly Ioffe, 61, returned.

Victims (Top left to right) Anatoly Loffe, Olga Greinert, Yaroslav Blyudoy (Bottom left to right) Ben Azivov, Florita Stolyar, Larisa Blyudaya Expand

When the couple arrived, both were shot and killed. Kot then turned the gun on himself, SCSO said.

Cross-state Killings:

Investigators previously confirmed Kot is also suspected of a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale earlier that same day. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department identified those victims as Larisa Blyudaya, 46, and Ben Azivov, 18.

Friends say Blyudaya was Stolyar’s daughter and Azivov was Blyudaya’s son.

SCSO said Kot had been in a previous romantic relationship with Blyudaya.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to establish a motive behind the killings.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.