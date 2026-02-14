Tampa street takeover leads to 100+ mph chase, 4 arrested: FHP

article

Four people were arrested after a vehicle led troopers on a high-speed chase tied to a Tampa street takeover shortly after midnight Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

FHP says the driver, Nathan Welch, 21, did not stop when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop near Hillsborough and Lois avenues. Investigators say Hunter accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour in 45-mph zones, ran multiple red lights and drove recklessly while trying to avoid law enforcement.

Troopers say Madison Nicholson, 18; Summer Simpson, 18; and Quamari Thomas, 19, were passengers in the vehicle. The group was participating in a street takeover event, according to FHP.

Dig deeper:

During the pursuit, investigators say Welch refused to listen to one of the passengers, who asked multiple times to be let out of the vehicle.

Hunter, of St. Petersburg, faces the following charges:

Felony fleeing to elude

False imprisonment

Possession of cannabis sativa resin

Unlawful street racing on a highway

Thomas, Nicholson and Simpson, all from St. Pete, were booked on a charge of unlawful street racing on a highway.