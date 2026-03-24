Lavonte David retires from Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 14 years with team

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The Brief Veteran linebacker Lavonte David announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. David, who is a native of Miami, came to Tampa as a 22-year-old second-round selection out of Nebraska in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent all 14 years of his NFL career with the Bucs.



Veteran linebacker Lavonte David announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

The backstory:

David, who is a native of Miami, came to Tampa as a 22-year-old second-round selection out of Nebraska in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent all 14 years of his NFL career with the Bucs.

By the numbers:

Since then, he has tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks as the career franchise leaders in total tackles (1,714).

David stands alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Junior Seau, Jason Taylor and Brian Urlacher as the only players since at least 1982 with 35+ takeaways and 40+ sacks in their careers.

He finished his career starting all 215 games in which he played to rank third in club history both appearances and starts behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Rondé Barber (241/232) and Derrick Brooks (224/221). His 14 seasons tied Brooks for the second-most ever, trailing only Barber (16).

David was also a 12-time captain, Super Bowl LV champion and one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

David posted 1,714 tackles (177 for loss), 79 quarterback hits, 73 passes defensed, 42.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 21 fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns, securing one Associated Press first-team All-Pro selection (2013), two AP second-team All-Pro selections (2016, 2020) a Pro Bowl nod (2015) and a spot on NFL.com’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Since 1994, David stands alongside Ray Lewis as the only players with 1,500+ tackles, 40+ sacks and 10+ interceptions.

Since fumble data began being recorded in 1994, David leads all off-ball linebackers in forced fumbles (33) and ranks second in fumble recoveries (21), trailing only Sam Mills. David’s 177 tackles for loss are tied for the third-most in the league since the statistic began being tracked in 2008.

David owns the franchise records for tackles for loss, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, in addition to tying Brooks for the all-time tackles record. His sack total leaves him sixth in team annals but first among all inside linebackers.

What they're saying:

"For the past 14 seasons, Lavonte David has personified what it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He was a selfless leader both on and off the field, playing with passion and a genuine love for the game. He leaves a legacy as a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest players in franchise history, setting a standard that will continue to impact our organization for years to come," said The Glazer Family, owners of the Buccaneers. "Today, we celebrate Lavonte’s legendary career as one of the most accomplished players of his era and thank him for the many memorable moments he provided our fans. Beyond the statistics and accolades, he will be remembered throughout Tampa Bay for his humble demeanor and strong commitment to our community. We wish him well on his journey after football and look forward to honoring his Hall of Fame-worthy achievements in the near future."

"Lavonte’s mark on our franchise could never be overstated," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "For the entirety of his 14-year career, Lavonte set the standard for professionalism, leadership, and consistency. He embodies everything that it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and he is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever put on this uniform. His contributions to our franchise, to his teammates and to this community will leave an impact far beyond his playing years."

"Before I came to the Buccaneers, I always had immense respect for Lavonte as a special football player," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Having had the fortune to coach him for the last seven seasons, I have also experienced the special person and leader he is. He has been the heart and soul of our defense and a Super Bowl champion on the way to being an eventual Hall of Famer. There isn’t anyone more respected by his teammates, and that respect extends to his peers and opposing coaches throughout the league. I, as well as everyone in this organization, will miss him tremendously."