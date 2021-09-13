Learn and ride: Historian leads free bike tour, highlighting St. Pete Black history

article

A Bay Area historian is on a mission to bring a fresh and up-close perspective to some of the most significant historical sights in St. Pete’s Black history.

Josette Green leads a 5-mile bike tour called "St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour," which guides guests through a 2-hour history lesson, with multiple stops along the way.

Green says she’s passionate about educating and creating a dialogue about race equity through history and that’s why she’s keeping it free to the public.

Groups can also set up other times for private tours as well.

Advertisement

For more information on dates and signing up, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/st-petersburg-black-history-bike-tour-tickets-168866922511.