Learn art of glassblowing at St. Petersburg studio

If you've ever wanted to know how they make the stunning pieces at St. Petersburg's Chihuly Collection, you're in luck because just 2.3 miles away, lies a studio where you can make glass structures of your own.

Zen Glass Studio and Gallery offers everyone the chance to learn the art of glassblowing, and it's situated in a city where the art scene sings.

"St. Petersburg is the city of the arts and they really have encouraged businesses to come and set up and really be professional here," Zen Glass owner David Walker said.

Zen Glass has a place for you, whether you're a glassblowing pro or totally new to it.

"We have professional working artists here that come in and rent spots and are applying their craft and making their glass to present all over the country," Walker said. "We're [also] taking people that have never blown glass with little to no experience and teaching them how to blow."

The studio is focused on making sure everyone that wants to learn can do so, giving customers freedom with their time and participation to ensure they can get to Zen Glass and get creative.

"You can come in, play, pick from one of a bunch of different projects and just try it out," said Walker. "We try to make it easy for you and work with your schedule so that we can get you in here."

Along with the classes, the gallery offers collectible glass pieces if you're looking to spruce up your living room.

To visit the Zen Glass Studio in St. Petersburg, you will find them located at 600 27th St South. To see all of their class offerings, click here.

