Leatherheads tailgate brings Bucs and Jets fans together for charity at home opener

Before fans filed into Raymond James Stadium for the Buccaneers’ home opener, the party was already underway outside.

The Leatherheads tailgate has become a staple on game days, starting years ago as just a few friends grilling and sharing food. Founder Shawn Connor says the group quickly realized the crowd — and the opportunity to give back — was growing.

"We decided, well, let’s start charging for the food. But we didn’t really want to make money — so we said, let’s just give it back to charity," Connor explained.

Now, the Leatherheads operate as their own nonprofit, hosting holiday toy drives, hurricane relief, and even funding wheelchairs for children.

"Raising funds while you’re having fun — you can’t beat it," said Skully, a longtime member.

For Sunday’s home opener, Jets fans with the Gotham City Crew were invited to join the festivities. Organizers say the mix of rival colors shows that at the end of the day, it’s all about community.

"This is a family-friendly get-together of people that have a good time in sportsmanship," added David Baker, known as "A-Train."

What's next:

The Leatherheads will continue hosting tailgates throughout the season, with proceeds supporting local charities.

Fans can purchase tickets online through Tailgreeter and follow the group on social media to keep up with upcoming events and fundraisers.

