A lemonade stand gets a helping hand from the North Port police

The Brief Three friends set up a lemonade stand in North Port to make a few dollars. A resident called on the three young boys, complaining about the lemonade stand. North Port Police cleared the kids, allowed them to continue selling lemonade and brought backup to purchase a sweet treat.



When North Port Police got a call from someone complaining about the neighborhood kids, they went to check it out.

When they arrived, there was no sign of a ruckus. Instead, they found a group of three young boys selling lemonade.

North Port Police helped turn a sour call into a sweet situation.

What we know:

Three friends, all 11-years-old, spent their spring break trying to earn a few extra dollars.

"We were like working around the neighborhood trying to make some money. We weren’t getting that much, so we wanted to find a different way," said Matthew Johnston.

Matthew Johnston, Jayden Collins and Finn Jones figured maybe the way to people's hearts was through their stomachs.

"We got a table and a pitcher of lemonade and started selling it with other chips and stuff," said Jayden Collins.

The kids set up a good old-fashioned lemonade stand at the corner of Cranberry Boulevard and Sheboygan Avenue in North Port.

"We were selling our lemonade for like a dollar and eggs for $5 and snacks for $1. We got a bunch of different customers," said Finn Jones.

But then North Port Police showed up. Someone had called the police to complain.

"We thought we would have to move at first," said Johnston.

That's where the story takes a sweet turn.

"Then they came over here and said we would buy some lemonade," said Collins.

The kids said the officer called for backup to not evict but support their efforts.

"When they first came, one came and then two came up and then like 6 came," said Jones.

At the end of the day, the boys made about $91 each.

"It's been awesome. I think the big thing to take away from this story is the fact that these kids are just being kids. They’re out here learning how to make an honest dollar, and they’re not just goofing off and doing anything crazy," said Ridge Collins, Jayden's dad.

The kids play for the Port Charlotte Bandits football team.

What's next:

They plan on continuing their lemonade stand with support from the community.

"They are saving for new football equipment and just saving money in general and just learning the value of a dollar and knowing money doesn’t go that far these days with the economy," said Ridge Collins.

On Saturday, March 28th, the kids will be back out at Sheboygan and Cranberry Street in North Port from 1 to 4 p.m. They will be selling their lemonade, which is homemade.