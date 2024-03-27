Lenny Kravitz visits Buc-ee's for the first time in Florida: 'See you on the road!'

Everybody remembers their first time at Buc-ee's. That includes Lenny Kravitz, who made the first-time trip to the Daytona Beach location over the weekend.

The "Fly Away" legend shared a video of his trip on Instagram – and yes, he got Beaver Nuggets!

"First time at @bucees… So many smiling faces and warm hearts. We are all #Human. See you on the road!" the 59-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee wrote on Instagram. The video he posted shows him strutting around the 53,000-square-foot store in sunglasses, interacting with fans and purchasing one of Buc-ee's signature sandwiches and three energy drinks.

A family who was at the store was shocked to see him there.

"It was super cool! I was totally jealous. I went to Buc-ee's the day prior and didn’t see anybody," Jennifer Mobley told FOX 35. "(My husband) and my son went the next day and saw Lenny Kravitz! He was actually walking out of Buc-ee's and saw this guy walked by him in his fancy outfit and said, ‘Oh man, that’s Lenny Kravitz!’ Then he and my son went in and got photos."

The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist recently released a new single, "Human," last Friday, and his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, is set to drop on May 24.