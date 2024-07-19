'Let Trumpamania rule again:' Hulk Hogan gives passionate address at RNC

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan took the stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, giving a passionate speech in support of Donald Trump.

"All you criminals, all you lowlifes, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers, and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question, brother: What you gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, Brother," Hogan said to an applauding audience.

The WWE star ripped his jacket and shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance T-shirt underneath.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, referenced his long relationship with Trump, which traces back over 30 years to when Trump was watching one of his WWE events.

"The last time I was up on stage, Donald Trump was sitting ringside at the Trump Plaza, I was bleeding like a pig, and I had won the world title right in front of Donald J. Trump," Hogan said. "And you know something, he's going to win in November, and we're all going to be champions again when he wins."

Hogan said he typically tries to stay out of politics but felt compelled to speak at the RNC after the attempted assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The final night of the RNC extended into Friday morning, as Trump spoke for the first time since the attempted assassination, giving the longest nomination acceptance speech of either major political party in the modern era.