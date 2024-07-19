Multiple airlines grounded, flights canceled at Tampa International Airport due to global techn outage

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday, including several at Tampa International Airport.

Airline employee at Tampa International Airport on Friday morning

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

According to TPA, the airport has seen 26 flights canceled on Friday and 112 delayed.

The airport released an update at 8:15 a.m. about the ground stops and outage.

"Most of Tampa International Airport's airlines are recovering or were not affected this morning, but Delta and United are still in ground stops. TPA's systems are unaffected by the outage and Airport operations are functioning normally. FAA, TSA and CBP systems are operational."

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion" and that they were "observing a positive trend in service availability."

The FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded. Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport slept on a jetway floor, using backpacks and other luggage for pillows, due to a delayed United flight to Dulles International Airport early on Friday.

TPA provided the following statement to FOX 13:

"Many of Tampa International Airport’s airlines have been impacted by the global IT outage, causing several flights to be either delayed or canceled this morning. Passengers should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information on their flight schedules."

Delta has announced that some of its flights have resumed since the outage, but TPA has not yet confirmed whether that extends to their flights.

An X user posted a screenshot of an alert from the company Crowdstrike that said the company was aware of "reports of crashes on Windows hosts" related to its Falcon Sensor platform.

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz released the following statement on the outage:

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

The alert was posted on a password-protected Crowdstrike site and could not be verified. Crowdstrike did not respond to a request for comment.