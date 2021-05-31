Lightning blamed for Hernando County brush fire, now contained

article

Lightning sparked a smoky brush fire in Hernando County Sunday afternoon.

The blaze started off Cobb Road just west of U.S. 98, not far from Cemex, a company that makes building materials.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire was 95-percent contained as of Monday morning after burning 686 acres. They say heavy smoke remains in the area and advise drivers to be careful.

No structures were ever in any danger.

The agency says firefighters responded to six lightning-triggered wildfires between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and they say conditions are similarly dangerous today.

