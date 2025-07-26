Lightning strike sets Clearwater home on fire: CFR

The Brief A lightning strike set the roof of a Clearwater home on fire Friday night, according to fire crews. CFR says the call came in just after 8 p.m. from Bay Aristocrat Mobile Home Park in Lot 248. No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.



A lightning strike set the roof of a Clearwater home on fire Friday night, according to fire crews.

CFR says the call came in just after 8 p.m. from Bay Aristocrat Mobile Home Park in Lot 248.

The people inside the home were able to safely get out on their own, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Big picture view:

Firefighters say that the damage to the home was kept to a minimum.

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.

