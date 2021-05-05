Live music comes to downtown Tampa for 21st Annual Black Heritage Festival

Live music is coming to Downtown Tampa on Mother’s Day weekend.

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival usually takes place in January, surrounding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. However, this year, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The cultural music fest, now in its 21st year, features sounds from R&B to reggae, old school, jazz and gospel. In addition to musicians, the event features local and national artists, poets, and speakers.

The event takes place at Curtis Hixon Park. Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://tampablackheritage.org/.