‘Live Since '85’ showcases 40 years of concert memories through local promoter's flyers and photos

The Brief "No Clubs! Presents" started booking concerts throughout Tampa in 1985. The exhibition features more than 600 flyers, with a couple handfuls of originals. Many artists' concerts were held right before they became famous.



Through hundreds of flyers, photos and memories, "No Clubs! Presents Live Since '85" showcases 40 years of concerts in Tampa Bay.

"This was really so that the fans could come here and see themselves years and years ago and remember all the memories that they had," No Clubs! Presents co-owner Tony Rifugiato said.

The backstory:

No Clubs! Presents started in 1985, initially booking a concert as a favor. The exhibition is located at The Factory St. Pete, right next to other No Clubs! Presents staple, Daddy Kool Records. The promotion works with several local venues, including Jannus Live, The Ritz Ybor and the previous incarnation of St. Pete's State Theatre.

"Live music, all music really, is very important to people. I think it's spiritual, and it lets people express themselves and let themselves go, escape from the daily life they have," Rifugiato said.

Dig deeper:

The exhibition was curated by long-time employee Robbie Williams. It's divided into time-period sections. For the 1985-95 section, Williams is confident they were able to find nearly every concert they promoted. There's even around 20 original, hand-crafted, framed flyers. There are also concerts and behind-scenes photos.

"It shows a lot of the ecosystem that Tony and Dave built over the years," Williams said.

The State Theater has its own section, while more modern shows at Jannus Live and the Ritz Ybor make up most of the final section. Williams said they had more flyers but simply ran out of real estate. Many of the shows they promoted happened right before the artists' careers hit the next level.

"Green Day opened for Bad Religion in '93. That one was really prominent on the display because Dookie came out, and Green Day became one of the biggest punk bands of all time," Williams said. "We've co-promoted with some of our partners. We've done Lady Gaga. We've done Kendrick Lamar. Great shows right before they really made it big. When No Clubs and Live Nation kind of announced that, that week, Poker Face hit the radio."

What they're saying:

"For me, it's really the best part of their careers," Rifugiato said. "You see them as if they are at the beginning before they start bringing in thousands of lights and progressing into the big halls. There's an intimacy in a small venue where a band can connect more with a few hundred fans."

For Rifugiato, this show is all about the fans. Even after 40 years, his favorite part of his job is watching fans' reactions to the show.

"Fans and bands, the only two elements you need," Rifugiato said.

What's next:

The exhibition will be on display until Feb. 28.