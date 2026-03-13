Lithia man arrested on DUI, cocaine charges after chase with trooper reaches 129 mph in Pasco County: FHP

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The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase reaching 129 mph on State Road 52 in Pasco County before a trooper's PIT maneuver stopped the pursuit. Troopers say the driver, identified as Heriberto Benitez, was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop and failing field sobriety tests. Benitez reportedly admitted to drinking and cocaine use. He now faces multiple charges including DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and cocaine possession, FHP said.



The Florida Highway Patrol says a man was arrested on DUI and cocaine charges after leading a trooper on a chase that reached speeds of 129 mph along State Road 52 in Pasco County before a trooper’s PIT maneuver stopped the pursuit.

The backstory:

FHP says the incident happened Friday when a trooper parked at a RaceTrac gas station along SR 52 near the city of San Antonio was approached by an employee reporting a pickup truck doing "doughnuts" on the store’s grass area.

READ: Polk County woman used meth before hit-and-run crash that killed 1 child, critically injured another: PCSO

The employee pointed out a Dodge Ram pickup truck as the alleged culprit parked near the gas pumps next to the trooper’s patrol car, FHP said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to the report, the truck left the parking lot and headed east on SR 52. The trooper followed the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, investigators say the driver made a U-turn, noticed the trooper and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say the pursuit quickly escalated as the driver headed west on SR 52, running a red light at Old Pasco Road and reaching speeds of about 109 mph in a 45-mph zone. The trooper later paced the vehicle at 129 mph in a 55-mph zone near Bellamy Brothers Boulevard.

Traffic in the area eventually forced the truck to slow down. A trooper used a PIT maneuver on the truck, forcing it to stop in a turn lane along the roadway, according to FHP.

The driver, later identified as Heriberto Benitez, 27, got out of the truck with his hands raised and was taken into custody, the report said.

According to the report, Benitez, of Lithia, told troopers he fled because another law enforcement agency had tried to stop him earlier but called off the pursuit when he did not pull over.

Dig deeper:

While speaking with Benitez, the trooper reported smelling alcohol on his breath. Benitez reportedly told troopers he had three beers.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The trooper noticed a white powdery substance on Benitez’s upper lip and nose area. Benitez initially said it was baby powder but later admitted it was cocaine. The substance tested positive for cocaine using a field test kit, according to the report.

Troopers say Benitez agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was then arrested and faces the following charges:

Fleeing and eluding

DUI

Reckless driving

Operating a vehicle, exceeding speed limit 50+ mph

Driving wile license suspended habitual offender

Fabricating or tampering with physical evidence

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of cocaine

Benitez later provided breath samples at the Pasco County Detention Center that registered 0.086 and 0.079 blood-alcohol levels, according to FHP.

During processing at the jail, a small bag of a white powdery substance was found near Benitez’s rectal area, which he reportedly said was cocaine, FHP said.