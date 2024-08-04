Live updates: Tropical Storm Debby causing power outages across Tampa Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Debby is causing power outages across the Tampa Bay Area as it makes its way across the state.
As of 12:45 p.m., the following number of customers are without power:
Duke Energy
Citrus - 3
Highlands County - 2
Pasco County - 1
Pinellas County - 854
Polk County - 1,797
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)
DeSoto - 0
Hardee County - 0
Highlands County - 0
Manatee County - 255
Sarasota County - 834
Lakeland Electric
Less than 5 outages have been reported.
Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc
DeSoto - 0
Hardee - 1
Highlands - 0
Hillsborough - 1
Manatee - 57
Polk - 0
Sarasota - 0
TECO
A total of 472 outages have been reported.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative
Citrus County - 1
Hernando County - 7
Pasco County - 5
Polk County - 0
Sumter County - 0
Unassigned - 1
