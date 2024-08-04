Expand / Collapse search

Live updates: Tropical Storm Debby causing power outages across Tampa Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 4, 2024 11:54am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Debby is causing power outages across the Tampa Bay Area as it makes its way across the state.

As of 12:45 p.m., the following number of customers are without power:

Duke Energy

Citrus - 3

Highlands County - 2

Pasco County - 1

Pinellas County - 854

Polk County - 1,797

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)

DeSoto - 0

Hardee County - 0

Highlands County - 0

Manatee County - 255

Sarasota County - 834

Lakeland Electric

Less than 5 outages have been reported.

Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc

DeSoto - 0

Hardee - 1

Highlands - 0

Hillsborough - 1

Manatee - 57

Polk - 0

Sarasota - 0

TECO

A total of 472 outages have been reported.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative

Citrus County - 1

Hernando County - 7

Pasco County - 5

Polk County - 0

Sumter County - 0

Unassigned - 1

