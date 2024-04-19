'Living wax museum' comes to life with Bay Area students portraying famous figures

At the chapel at Central Baptist Christian School in Brandon, history was coming alive through the school’s fifth grade students.

Each of the 31 students dressed as an historical figure, from past and present, to deliver oral reports, in what can best be described as a "living wax museum."

"I thought it would be a great way to capitalize on teaching the art of research," English Language Arts teacher Antonio Hawkins said.

Students picked historical figures ranging from Martin Luther King Jr., to Princess Diana to Harriet Tubman. There were also current celebrities like Beyoncé and Steph Curry.

"My heart is glad to see the students who are performing and presenting, to see them full of excitement and joy," Hawkins said.

The students spent more than two months preparing for the performances. Research led to an essay, which led to the oral script. They also created information boards.

For three hours, parents and other students from different grades served as the audience. Each student was given five pennies. When a penny was dropped at a student’s station, he/she would "come to life" and deliver his/her report.

"Learning should be fun," Hawkins said. " Yes, writing can sometimes be daunting. Research can sometimes be daunting but have fun doing it, and the more you put into it, the more you get out of it. That you enjoy the process of learning, that's what I hope they take away from this."

