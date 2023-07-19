Expand / Collapse search

Lizzie Borden’s infamous murder trial comes to life as musical on Tampa stage

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
‘Lizzie: A killer musical’ comes to Tampa

Long before there were crime documentaries and true crime podcasts, the country was gripped by the story of Lizzie Borden, who is suspected of killing her parents with an axe. Now, the former ‘trial of the century’ is a rock musical coming to Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. - A killer musical is now rocking the stage at the Straz Center in Tampa.

Jobsite Theater’s production of "Lizzie: The Musical" tells the story of what was one of the country’s first trials of the century." 

In 1982, Lizzie Borden of Fall River, MA was tried and later acquitted for the axe murders of her father and stepmother. 

The creators of "Lizzie: The Musical" call it "an epic rock concert album come to life on stage."

Jobsite Theater’s "Lizzie: The Musical" is playing at the Straz Center’s Shimberg Playhouse through August 6 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Click here for more information and tickets. 
 