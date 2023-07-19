Lizzie Borden’s infamous murder trial comes to life as musical on Tampa stage

A killer musical is now rocking the stage at the Straz Center in Tampa.

Jobsite Theater’s production of "Lizzie: The Musical" tells the story of what was one of the country’s first trials of the century."

In 1982, Lizzie Borden of Fall River, MA was tried and later acquitted for the axe murders of her father and stepmother.

The creators of "Lizzie: The Musical" call it "an epic rock concert album come to life on stage."

Jobsite Theater’s "Lizzie: The Musical" is playing at the Straz Center’s Shimberg Playhouse through August 6 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

