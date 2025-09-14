Local Faith Groups Protest Growing Number of Immigrant Detention Centers

The Brief Florida plans to open two more immigrant detention centers, including one in the Panhandle. Faith and community groups in Sarasota are holding weekly prayer vigils to peacefully protest the facilities. Organizers say they want access to provide spiritual care to detained immigrants.



What we know:

Florida is rapidly expanding its network of immigrant detention centers. Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced plans for a third facility in the state’s Panhandle, following the planned opening of another near Jacksonville at the former Baker Correctional Institute, "Deportation Depot".

The existing Big Cypress Detention Center, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz", will remain open after a federal appeals panel blocked a previous order to shut it down over environmental law violations.

The backstory:

The growing network of detention facilities has sparked concerns from both environmental advocates and religious groups.

Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity (SURE) is a coalition of local congregations and faith-based organizations, has been hosting weekly non-partisan, non-denominational prayer vigils at Payne Park Pavilion in Downtown Sarasota to call attention to what organizers call an injustice to immigrants.

What they're saying:

"We believe that everybody deserves the right to receive pastoral care or spiritual care," said SURE Executive Director Michelle Jewell, who says many faith leaders have been denied access to the facilities.

Reverend Alex Evangelista of Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, who led the most recent vigil, said the gatherings are meant to help people "experience the grief and trauma that the immigrant community, friends of immigrants, and family of immigrants are feeling."

What's next:

SURE plans to continue holding vigils every Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Payne Park Pavilion, with different faith leaders each week.