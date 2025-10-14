Local photographer taking 'Second Shots" for Pit Bull Awareness Month

The Brief Adam Goldberg has been volunteering to take photos of shelter dogs since 2013. "Second Shots" replace the dog's original intake photos. The goal is to take 150 pit bull photos this month.



Adam Goldberg uses photography to help break stereotypes when it comes to pit bulls.

"When we photograph a pit bull here at the Humane Society (of Tampa Bay), they usually are just wanting our love and attention," Goldberg said.

The backstory:

Goldberg's passion began in 2013, when he volunteered to take photos to help dogs get adopted. In 2016, he ran a pet photo fundraiser for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. It sold out, and the fundraisers skyrocketed in popularity. In 2020, he and his wife opened up the AGoldPhoto Pet Photography studio.

Throughout it all, Goldberg still volunteers to take photos of shelter dogs. "Second Shot" is a progression of many of those previous ideas.

"'Second Shot' is our adoption photo program where we replace their scared shelter intake photo, which usually depicts them nervous and maybe out of focus, and we replace it with a professional photo, a second photo, to give them a second shot at adoption," Goldberg explained.

Dig deeper:

October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, so Goldberg has 16 photoshoots scheduled, with the goal of taking photos of 150 pit bulls. Last year's goal of 100 was cut short by the hurricanes. Many "Second Shot" sessions are now sponsored by businesses and community members.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, we need it because there are still a ton of stereotypes. That all of them are vicious. They are vicious dogs immediately. That they are bad, untrainable," Humane Society of Tampa Bay Marketing Manager Regan Blessinger said. "There are really harmful stereotypes that lead them to being in shelters longer."

During photoshoots, Goldberg makes a lot of weird and wacky noises, squeaks toys and even plays a harmonica, all with the goal of getting the dog's attention. Their reactions create much of the magic behind the photos.

"These pictures show their actual personalities, their goofiness, the silliness, what they look like when they're happy, comfortable," Blessinger said.

Many times, a photo serves as the icebreaker that pushes potential adopters through the door.

"When someone says that they saw one of our "Second Shots" and they saw that that dog caught their attention and they came to the humane society, that means the world to me because that's really why I'm doing this," Goldberg said.