Local youth tutoring program teaches math through exercise

A Tampa-area tutor is helping kids improve their grades by taking learning outdoors.

Andre Detrick with Kids and Sports Science partners with 1Body Church in Tampa to provide tutoring services to youth at no cost.

Detrick, who has a background in technology and sports, incorporates physical activities and exercises to help students learn math.

"Out here, the kids actually run through the equations and the solutions so that way they can actually see it," he explained. "Then we sit down with them and make sure they're absorbing the material."

The educational assistance program takes place weekly in the University Area.

"Math, we've made it fun," Detrick added. "It's just a win-in situation."

Advertisement

LINK: For more information, visit www.1body.church