Pinellas commissioners approve new four-story parking garage at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

The Brief St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will build a new four-story parking garage. It will bring an additional 1,500 parking spaces for travelers, and its completion is slated for late 2027. The garage will be built in the Strawberry PIE Economy parking lot.



Pinellas County commissioners have approved a new four-story parking garage at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and design will begin in 2026.

What we know:

The garage is scheduled to open in late 2027, and commissioners allotted just more than $3.1 million for the project in the current budget. The new garage will be built in the Strawberry PIE Economy lot, and shuttle buses will ferry passengers to the terminal.

READ: Airline passenger attempted to open plane door in mid-air, authorities say

It will ultimately add around 1,500 parking spaces for the airport.

Officials believe the new parking garage will help alleviate parking shortages on weekends and especially holiday travel periods. For now, travelers are advised to use ride-share apps or arrange for drop-offs during holiday periods.

The backstory:

PIE has experienced rapid growth in recent years mainly due to the growth of low-cost carrier Allegiant, which offers 61 direct flights, the most direct flights in the Tampa Bay area.

MORE: FTC Uber lawsuit: Several states join complaint over subscription practices

By the numbers:

Airport officials said the number of passengers at PIE has increased by 15% year over year and was up nearly 200% from 2014-2024. Much of the increase is credited to the growth of the low-cost airline Allegiant, which is the main carrier at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

What's next:

Design will begin in 2026 with a scheduled opening in late 2027.