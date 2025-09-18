Locals express concerns over proposed 2,000+ housing development in Bartow

The Brief Emilie Springs is a proposed 2,000-plus housing development that would be built off of US Highway 60. Locals have expressed concerns about traffic, roads, infrastructure, flooding and school overcrowding. A spokesperson for the city of Bartow said the project hasn't been officially presented to them.



Some Bartow residents are raising concerns about a proposed housing development called Emilie Springs, which would include more than 2,000 homes and be built off US Highway 60.

Local perspective:

This 55-acre ranch off Highway 60 was owned by Susan Prevatt's parents before they passed away; now she and her husband look after it.

"At night, I can walk out and see the stars. I'm not bothered by a lot of noise," said Prevatt. "We don't want to be where we can reach out and touch our neighbors next door."

One of the three entrances to the proposed 2,000-plus community will be right next to her fence line.

"They have estimated thousands of cars every day coming in and out," she said.

Homeowners in the area have expressed concerns about traffic, roads, infrastructure, flooding and school overcrowding.

The other side:

Back in March, the owner of CBD Real Estate, Emilie Springs' developer, told FOX 13 they have conducted an extensive traffic study, and the project would include major improvements to the area, including the construction of two bridges to ensure traffic is directed off the state highway.

"There's nothing to be hidden. We understand growth is scary," said David Waronker, the owner of CBD Real Estate. "We're on a four-lane divided US Highway. All the traffic is to be off the main highway. So, we're going to do anything we can to minimize the impact on the area residents."

A spokesperson for the city of Bartow said the project hasn't been officially presented to them, so they have no comment at this time.

"We know that growth is inevitable," said Waronker. "We know that you're not going to be able to do without it. We have to accommodate it, but we have to do it in a manner that's sensible and not just grab the bucks while you can."

What's next:

The project will be discussed during an upcoming Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on October 27, where they will make a recommendation to the city commission.

The public will have an opportunity to comment on the project during the first and second hearing.