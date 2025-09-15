Red-light camera violations increase as Lakeland experiences major growth

The Brief With all the growth Lakeland has been experiencing, red-light camera violations have actually increased over the years. It's another reason why the city is taking a closer look at where these cameras and school speed zone cameras should be located. The city approved its red-light camera program back in 2009 to enhance safety on the roadways.



The backstory:

The city approved its red-light camera program back in 2009 to enhance safety on the roadways. There are currently six red-light camera locations throughout the city:

Memorial @ Brunell Parkway - WB

Florida Ave @ George Jenkins - NB/SB

Memorial Blvd @ N. Florida Ave - WB

Bartow Rd @ New Jersey - NB

Kathleen Rd @ 14th St - NB

Massachusetts Ave @ Parker - NB/SB

Two new locations, approved Monday, will be located at Florida Avenue at George Jenkins Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue at East Parker Street.

"We've had far too many kids struck in the city of Lakeland and in our surrounding area," said Commissioner Stephanie Madden, with the City of Lakeland. "I don't love extra rules and more opportunities for fines and tickets, but I do support this as a means of protecting our children."

By the numbers:

From July 1, 2024, through June 30 of this year:

More than 27,000 violations were issued.

Nearly 700 were contested.

Nearly 630 were upheld.

The total amount of revenue generated was $3.5 million, and $900,000 was distributed to the city's general fund.

"You would think that red-light camera violations would go down, but with all the growth we've had over the past several years in Lakeland, the violations have actually continued to increase," said Hans Lehman, the assistant chief and head of the traffic division at the Lakeland Police Department.

Dig deeper:

After more than a dozen Polk County students were struck and killed by vehicles last school year, city commissioners voted unanimously this summer to pass an ordinance to install speed cameras in school zones.

The schools identified with the most violations include Lincoln Academy, Crystal Lake Elementary, Philip O’Brien Elementary, Southwest Middle, North Lakeland Elementary, Lakeland High School, Lakeland Highlands Middle and Sleepy Hill Elementary.

The new ordinance is part of Lakeland's Vision Zero Plan, which is an effort to eliminate fatal and severe injury crashes by 2035.

Once installed, there will be 14 school speed zone cameras within the city, two of which were just approved on Monday, including one EB on Sleepy Hill Road and one WB on West Beacon Road.

What's next:

The cameras will go live with warnings the first week of November, and citations will tentatively go live the first week of December. There will be a 30-day public awareness campaign before $100 fines are imposed.